1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Red Wings GM on potential minor league season: ‘Trying to remain hopeful’

Red Wings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Gates closed. No fans. No hots on the grill.

And most significantly, no baseball.

That has been the scene at Rochester’s Frontier Field, home of the Rochester Red Wings, since what would have been Opening Day on April 9.

“We’re still trying to remain hopeful that there’s a chance we’ll be playing some games at Frontier Field this year,” said Dan Mason, the team’s general manager.

There is growing speculation about whether a minor league season would happen, and if it did happen, whether fans would be allowed in the stands.

“We’re just in wait-and-see mode right now,” said Mason.

Fan patronage accounts for a sizable portion of revenue for a club like the Red Wings, which brings in money from concessions, merchandise, advertising, and of course, the tickets themselves.

“All of those four revenue streams that we have are really dependent on bodies in the ballpark, whereas in the major leagues, certainly they’ll make a lot less this year if they can’t have any fans in the ballpark, but they can still play games and make revenue just based on their television agreements,” said Mason.

But even if minor league games start up, the effect of the COVID-19 has taken, and will continue to take, a toll on minor league ballclubs like the Red Wings.

“That would be pretty devastating, even if we could play games in July and August, it would be from a financial standpoint, pretty devastating for us,” said Mason.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss