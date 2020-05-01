Red Wings games with no fans in the stands: “A losing proposition”

Breaking News
121 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,454 confirmed cases, hospitalizations remain under 100
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Red Wings games with no fans in the stands: “A losing proposition”

Red Wings

Unlike MLB, minor league teams need fans for important revenue streams

Posted: / Updated:
Rochester Red Wings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — These are unusual times for everyone and that includes Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason.

“When you turn the calendar to April, it’s the season. And the season is a five-month marathon for us.”

That marathon has yet to begin, with all sports leagues across the country shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are rumors circulating as to how the MLB season will begin, with most people optimistic that the season can begin this year without fans in the stands, possibly at neutral sites.

While that is great for the major league teams, it doesn’t mean much to minor league clubs like the Red Wings.

“Minor league teams really rely on four revenue streams and that’s tickets, concessions, merchandise, and advertising. And really for all of those you need fans in the stands to generate any of those revenues,” says Mason. “It would really be a losing proposition for us in terms of finances to play games in front of those stands.”

The Red Wing are busy coming up many different options based on potential health guidelines if the season occurs, such as allowing fans, but not a full ballpark.

“Some of the scenarios that we look at too, is what could we do if we had to play in front of 30% capacity. But more importantly, how do we open at all,” says Mason. “What’s going to make it so our fans feel safe and what steps would we have to do to make sure that we could open the gates to be in accordance with what the state and the county and the health officials tell us we can do.”

In the meantime, the Red Wings are looking at other ways to welcome in people to Frontier Field if there aren’t baseball games this summer. Options include opening up the concessions as a restaurant or hosting large events that you wouldn’t normally think about hosting in a baseball stadium.

“The size of our venue may allow for social distancing in situations for certain events where, for instance, you wouldn’t be able to hold an event for 1,500 people in an arena or venue which holds 2,000 people. But, you put 1,500 people in an 11,000 seat ballpark, well, maybe it’s feasible by July or August,” says Mason.

Mason is hopeful that they can provide some normalcy by bringing back baseball to Rochester and give people an escape from everything that is going on all around them.

“We look forward to being a part of the healing process,” says Mason. “I think baseball is going to play a big role in that for the entire country and we hope to do that for Rochester as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss