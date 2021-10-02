Red Wings fanbase name Jake Noll as 2021 MVP, Daniel Palka most popular

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings announced infielder Jake Noll as the 2021 MPV and named outfielder Daniel Palka as most popular player Saturday. The honors were voted on by fans.

Noll, 27, is leading Triple-A East with 131 hits while ranking third with 216 total bases, fourth with a .302 batting average, tied for fourth with 48 extra-base hits, fifth with 69 RBI, and tied for fifth with 28 doubles. He leads all Nationals minor leaguers in batting average, RBI, slugging percentage (.498), hits, doubles (T-1st), extra-base hits, and total bases.

He is the sixth Red Wing since 2010 with at least 48 extra-base hits in a season.

Jake Noll named Red Wings 2021 Team MVP!



Noll ranked in the top 5 in the league in hits (1st), total bases (4th), batting average (4th), extra-base hits (T-4th), RBI (5th), doubles (T-5th). pic.twitter.com/WPMBeRHVjX — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) October 2, 2021

Palka, 29, leads the team with his 18 home runs. He is tied for third in Triple-A East with 61 walks and is 10th with a .366 on-base percentage.

Pelka has hit 42 home runs in his career with Rochester, fourth-most since at least 2003.

Rochester’s final outings of the 2021 season take place on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.