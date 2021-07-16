Red Wings fall to Mets 14-12 in Syracuse

The Syracuse Mets have won a league low 22 games this season. However 10 have now come against the Red Wings after a 14-12 win over Rochester Thursday night.

The Wings, after falling behind 3-0, seemed to take control of the game with a five-run top of the third to take the two-run lead.

But Syracuse put their first 11 men on base to start the bottom of the third and scored nine runs – highlighted by a Drew Jackson grand slam – to take a 12-5 lead.

The first three innings took one hour and 40 minutes to play.

The Wings (26-36) chipped away to make it 12-8, but Patrick Mazeika hit a two-run homer in the eighth that would prove to be the difference.

Rafael Bautista and Andrew Stevenson each had two-run hits in the ninth inning and Ali Castillo came to bat as the tying run but struck out to end the game.

Bautista finished with five RBI on the night, while Stevenson and Jake Noll each had three hits for the Wings.

Luis Garcia hit his 12th homer of the season for Rochester.

Ben Braymer made the start and suffered the loss allowing nine runs over two innings.

Alberto Baldonado kept the Wings in the game tossing three perfect innings of relief.