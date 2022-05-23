The Red Wings dropped the final game in the series this afternoon, falling 4-2 to Lehigh Valley at Frontier Field.

Cade Cavalli struck out four and allowed just one hit and one run in five innings of work.

Wings right fielder Donovan Casey scored on a Cole Freeman ground out, giving the Wings an early one run lead before Lehigh’s Nick Maton tied it up off a Kingery sacrifice fly.

The Iron Pigs scored three runs in the eighth, putting the game away for good en route to a 4-2 series win over the Wings.

Rochester is 4-12 against Lehigh Valley this season, posting a 2-4 record in both series against the Iron Pigs, but remain in first place in the IL.

The Wings will enjoy a day off tomorrow before traveling to Syracuse to take on the Mets in a 6:05 p.m. series opening matchup at NBT Bank Stadium.