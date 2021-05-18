Red Wings fall in season opener

The Red Wings returned to Frontier Field with an early boom Tuesday night. A Carter Kieboom first inning homer signified the first hit, run and home run in 624 days at the ballpark.

Unfortunately, the fun ended there for the Wings, as the RailRiders scored two in the third inning and five more in the fourth to cruise to a 11-6 win in front of 4,527 fans on Opening Night.

With the loss the Wings dropped to 2-11, the same exact record they had in 2013, the last time the Wings made the playoffs.

Rochester starter Ben Braymer suffered the loss allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

The Wings loaded the bases in both the fifth and eighth innings, but could only push across one run combined on a wild pitch.

Yasmany Tomas hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning – his second of the season.

Manager Matt LeCroy was probably not expecting to fall in the home opener by six runs, but his homecoming was one he will not forget, thanks to the crowd in the stands.

“The atmosphere was really good. We hadn’t played in front of fans at all, really,” said Matt LeCroy. To come here and see the community, see all the people there, see Dan (Mason) out there addressing the fans was neat.”

“I hadn’t played in front of people since 2019,” said Daniel Palka. “It was a good feeling to hear that. Rochester has a history of having a solid fan base. It was pretty cool.”

The Red Wings and RailRiders play game two of the six-game series tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm