Red Wings fall, 3-1, in Trenton Thursday night

TRENTON, N.J. (WROC) — Breyvic Valera drove in all three runs, including the go-ahead two-run single in the 7th inning, as Buffalo beat Rochester 3-1 Thursday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in Trenton, NJ.

Valera opened the scoring for the Bisons (6-3) with an RBI double in the 3rd inning off Rogelio Armenteros. Armenteros battled through 3.0 innings, allowing the one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three. He threw 37 of his 69 pitches for strikes.

That 1-0 score remained until the 5th when Carlos Tocci reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to third base on an error, and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game against Buffalo starter T.J. Zeuch.

Zeuch, who no-hit the Red Wings (2-7) at Frontier Field on August 19, 2019, went 6.0 innings while allowing three hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The run he was charged with was unearned.

Valera’s go-ahead single with one out in the 7th came after a wild pitch advanced both base runners 90 feet.

Daniel Palka singled with one out in the 9th to break a string of 11 in a row set down by Buffalo pitching. He was left at first base as the Wings fell for the second night in a row to the Bisons.

Jefry Rodriguez, who started last Friday and didn’t make it out of the 1st inning while walking six batters, bounced back with 3.0 scoreless innings while walking two and striking out one.

The two teams continue the six-game series Friday night at 7 p.m.