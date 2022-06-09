ST. PAUL, Minn. (WROC) — The Red Wings lost their second straight game tonight in Minnesota, falling 12-2 to the Saints.

The Wings suffered another tough start on the mound, with starting RHP Sterling Sharp giving up five hits and seven runs in just 1/3 of an inning. The next three relievers including Matt Brill, Matt Cronin, and Jace Fry all gave up runs as the Saints climbed to a 12-2 lead by the fifth.

DH Joey Meneses and RF Donovan Casey provided the only scoring for the Wings, each tallying a homerun in the loss. Meneses’ homer was his 14th of the season and second in the last two games.

Rochester registered four hits to St. Paul’s 13, as Mark Contreras and Jake Cave notched three hits apiece.

LF Andrew Stevenson committed an error for the first time in 32 games, while LHP Fry saw his seven straight scoreless innings streak come to an end.

The Wings will send RHP Logan Verrett to the mound on Thursday night at 8:07 p.m. with a chance to slow down the streaking Saints.