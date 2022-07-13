ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings opened its series against Omaha Storm Tuesday in a historic fashion, beating the team last versed in 1990 by 5 to 2.

The last time the two sides met was when Silver Stadium stood down the street from where Frontier Field now stands.

Cade Cavalli delivered a strong performance, giving up just two hits and one unearned run through 3 2/3 innings of work. After logging seven strikeouts in seven innings in his last outing at Lehigh Valley on July 6, Cavalli registered six strikeouts in under four innings in Tuesday’s win.

The Wings jumped to an early 4-0 lead thanks to a four-run second inning. In his first game with the Red Wings after being assigned to Rochester from Harrisburg, 3B Jake Alu got the scoring started with an RBI single that plated RF Nick Banks. CF Andrew Stevenson then crushed his seventh home run of the year to Rochester’s bullpen, scoring Alu and DH Donovan Casey. His last homer came on June 23 against Syracuse, but Stevenson still ranks fourth in the International League in hits with 90 on the year.

RHP Curtis Taylor saw the mound for 1 2/3 innings and gave up just one hit before being relieved by LHP Francisco Perez.

The Storm Chasers scored on a Dairon Blanco groundout that brought home Ivan Castillo in the fourth. They brought the score to 4-2 when Castillo hit a sac fly off Perez to bring in Drew Waters in the sixth.

Rochester pushed the lead to 5-2 when Omaha’s Sam Freeman walked Nick Banks with the bases loaded, as SS Ildemaro Vargas made his way home and gave the Wings a three-run lead in the seventh.

LHP Alberto Baldonado logged three strikeouts in the eighth before RHP Tyler Clippard closed it out in the ninth. Clippard allowed two batters to reach base, but subsequently struck out three straight batters to seal the win.

With the victory in its pocket, Rochester marked just the fifth time all season that the team logged a series opener win, with the last one coming against Syracuse on May 24.

The Wings will look to go up 2-0 against Omaha Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Frontier Field.