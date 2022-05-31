ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In front of the Red Wings’ second-largest home crowd of the season with 8,978 fans in attendance the Rochester Red Wings fell short on Memorial Day 7-5.

The Buffalo Bisons win puts them within a half-game of the Red Wings for first place in the International League East.

The Bisons used a third inning barrage highlighted by a two RBI single from SS Otto Lopez. Cullen Large hit a solo shot in the second inning as a part of a 3-for-4 day coming up a triple short of the cycle.

The Wings’ starter RHP Cory Abbott went 2 1/3 innings giving up six runs on five hits with two strikeouts.

After being down 7-1 in the third, Andrew Stevenson hit a two RBI double as a part of a fourth inning rally. Stevenson went 2-for-5 day with two doubles and two RBI.

The Red Wings bullpen managed to hold Buffalo scoreless through the remaining six innings. Rochester scrambled to get out of the 7th with the bases loaded and one-out. 1B Jake Noll got the force out at home and Donovan Casey caught a fly ball to right field to end the inning. LHP Alberto Baldonado worked his way out of a jam, with runners on first and second with one out in the 8th Ehire Adrianaza and Luis Garcia forced their second double play of the day.

In the 9th inning with runners on second and third Red Wings reliever Matt Cronin forced a fly out to RF Donovan Casey to end the inning.

The Wings were unable to get any more runs across after their fourth inning barrage and now sit just a half game ahead of Buffalo for first place in the IL East. The Thruway series will continue Wednesday at 7:05, RHP Sterling Sharpe (1-1, 5.41) will face Max Castillo (4-1, 2.21) in a battle for first place.