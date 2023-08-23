Brian Baumgartner arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday night is “Office Night” for the Rochester Red Wings — and a very special guest will be in attendance at the game.

Brian Baumgartner, an actor most famously known for playing Kevin Malone on the NBC sitcom “The Office,” will be at Innovative Field Wednesday night. The Red Wings will be selling selfie tickets for $30.

The excitement doesn’t stop there for longtime fans of “The Office” — Innovative Field will also sell the “Works Pretzel” with over 18 ingredients on it, guests will be able to enjoy a game of “Flonkerton,” and much more!

The Red Wings will be playing the Worcester Red Sox that evening as well. The game will begin at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Fans looking for last-minute tickets for the game can find it on the Red Wings’ website.