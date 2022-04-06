ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Red Wings’ home opener less than a week away, the team announced the return of two concession stands Wednesday.

Altobelli Deli and Roc Nacho were forced to stop offering their game-time food items due to the pandemic.

The area-famous deli is a tribute to the late Red Wings Hall of Famer Joe Altobelli, while Roc Nacho features made-to-order nachos with up to 10 different toppings.

The Red Wings home opener is next Tuesday with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for all home games are now on sale at the team’s ticket office or at the Red Wings website.