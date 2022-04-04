ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings are stepping in to get the community cleaned up just before the start of Spring.

The Clean Sweep is returning in 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It’s an annual event where the team and volunteers spend time cleaning up neighborhoods around the City of Rochester.

Volunteers will meet at Frontier Field Saturday, May 7, where they will receive their assignments for the day, a t-shirt to commemorate the event and a breakfast to make sure they are well-fueled before they get to work.

Richard Perrin, Commissioner of Environmental Services for the City of Rochester, says it is all about neighborhood pride.

“We appreciate all of you for being here and showing everyone that the clean sweep truly is a community event that brings the community together — thousands and thousands of city residents together — to celebrate fellowship and neighborhood pride,” Perrin said. “You’re really going to see that Saturday.”