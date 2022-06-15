SCRANTON, Penn. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings struggles continued Tuesday night, losing 7-0 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Moosic, PA.

RHP Sterling Sharp got the start on the mound, giving up seven hits and one run in five innings of work. RHP Matt Brill relieved Sharp in the sixth and allowed four runs on three hits as Rochester fell into a 5-0 hole. Relievers Matt Cronin and Luis Avilan tossed the final two innings, with Avilan giving up a pair of runs on a Tim Locastro homer.

LF Andrew Stevenson was the lone bright spot on offense for the Wings, registering two hits and one double in four at bats.

Tuesday’s defeat marks the seventh straight loss for the Wings who will find themselves in a tie for first place in the International League with Lehigh Valley if the IronPigs secure a win against Buffalo. The loss also drops the Wings’ record in series openers to 4-7 on the year.

The Wings will look to avoid an eight-game skid at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday in game two of this Scranton series, with RHP Logan Verrett set to start on the mound.