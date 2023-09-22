ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roric Harrison, a Red Wings Hall of Famer, passed away at 76 years old, the Red Wings announced Friday.

Harrison may have spent one season with the team in 1971, but the Red Wings do consider that he was a part of the greatest Red Wings team in history.

Some highlights of Harrison’s career include striking out 10 Toledo Mud Hens at Silver Stadium, slugging four home runs, going 11-8 with the Atlanta Braves, and keeping a 30-35 record with Baltimore, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Minnesota.

Despite playing on the team for one reason, he went on to get inducted into the Red Wings Hall of Fame in 2001.

Naomi Silver, the CEO and COO of Rochester Community Baseball, shared her thoughts on Harrison.

“His outstanding performance during the 1971 season remains unmatched and serves as a testament to his exceptional talent,” Silver said. “Beyond his athletic prowess, Roric was an invaluable part of our community and will be deeply missed.”