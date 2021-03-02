Red Wings, AAA season reportedly delayed by at least one month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ESPN reports the AAA schedule will be pushed back at least a month to accommodate alternate sites for Major League teams.

Sources close to the situation shared the MLB will operate alternate sites, just as they did last season, at their AAA affiliates stadiums. Games are expected to start at the beginning of May, around the same time as AA, High-A, and Low-A.

Alternate sites are coming back — and the AAA season, which was scheduled to begin April 6, will be delayed for at least a month, sources tell ESPN.



News at ESPN on the reason for delay, the wait for vaccines and how this alt site will differ from 2020's: https://t.co/zRRT6mn7Nz — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 2, 2021

Last summer, Frontier Field hosted the Toronto Blue Jays taxi squad while the team utilized their AAA affiliate Buffalo as a home site. With the Red Wings new affiliation with the Washington Nationals as well as COVID travel restrictions, things could change.

Red Wings general manager Dan Mason has not been given any official word from Major League Baseball that the AAA season will begin late.