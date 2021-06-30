Red Wings’ 5-game win streak snapped after 9-5 loss to Syracuse Mets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Wings five-game win streak came to an abrupt end Tuesday against the Syracuse Mets in the Salt City.

The Mets scored five in the first inning and never looked back in a 9-5 win over the Wings.

Rochester (20-29) got within three at 7-4 after Brandon Snyder’s second homer of the game in the sixth inning.

However, Syracuse answered right back in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring two runs on an error by second baseman Jake Noll.

Rogelio Armenteros suffered the loss for the Wings allowing nine runs (seven earned) over five innings.

Former Red Wing Vance Worley picked up the win for Syracuse.

Yadiel Hernandez, Daniel Palka, Snyder and Armenteros each collected two hits in the losing effort.

Prior to the game Luis Garcia and Adrian Sanchez were placed on the injured list.

Game two of the six-game set is Wednesday night at 6:35.