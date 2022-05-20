ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Taylor Gushue pop fly just escaped the mitt of Lehigh Valley IronPigs second baseman Drew Maggi allowing Matt Lipka to score from second as the Red Wings walked off the ‘Pigs, 10-9, Thursday afternoon at Frontier Field.

Joey Meneses –who went 4-for-4 with a home run – set the table in the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff walk and would be replaced by Lipka at first.

Lehigh Valley tied the game in the top of the ninth on a two-run homer from Darick Hall – his SIXTH against Rochester this season.

Jefry Rodriguez made the start for Rochester and allowed seven runs on 10 hits through 2 2/3 innings.

The Wings deployed RHP Cory Abbott who struck out five in two innings of work, while LHP Sam Clay threw his 12th scoreless inning of the season.

The bullpen kept Lehigh Valley scoreless until the ninth, when Hall hit a towering shot out to right field.

Thursday’s win puts Rochester back in the win column and lifts their May record to 13-4, as they remain in sole possession of first place in the International League.

Rochester sits in third place in stolen bases in the IL after tallying four today.

The Wings’ first four batters combined for 12 hits while Meneses and Stevenson had especially stellar games. Meneses had his third four hit game of the season, while Stevenson tallied three hits and three runs.

The Wings will look to keep it going on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Frontier Field as they face Lehigh Valley for Game Four of the series.