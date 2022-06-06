ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings welcomed more than 30,000 fans this weekend, their best attendance over a three-game period since 2018.

Officials made the announcement Sunday, on a weekend headlined by former World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg who led the team in a walk-off win against the Buffalo Bisons Friday. It was done in front of 10,510 fans — the largest Frontier Field crowd since 2019.

There were 30,093 attendees in total from Friday to Sunday. It’s the largest number in a three-day span since 2018 when the weekend of July 20-22 saw 30,296 fans.

According to the team staff, the following represents this weekend’s breakdown:

Friday, June 3: 10,510

Saturday, June 4: 10,635

Sunday, June 5: 8,948

The Red Wings went 2-1 over the record-winning weekend. They broke even against Buffalo from Friday to Saturday and came on top the following day to cap off a nearly perfect stretch.

There are a total of 45 home games left on the schedule this year. Fans who want to be part of the action over on Frontier Field can purchase tickets at RedWingsBaseball.com.