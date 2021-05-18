Home Opener: What to expect for the Red Wings first home game of the season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday is Opening Day at Frontier Field for the Rochester Red Wings.

The Wings will take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 7:05 p.m.

Vaccinated fans attending Rochester Red Wings games will not be required to wear masks. This change comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York state would be adopting new CDC guidelines on masking and distancing for fully vaccinated Americans.

Do I wear a mask for the game?

According to the team’s Ballpark Heath and Safety Guidelines:

“Per the guidance of New York State and the CDC, vaccinated fans will no longer have to wear masks at Frontier Field effective for our home opener on May 18. Unvaccinated fans will still have to wear masks. The Red Wings still encourage all fans to wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking in their seat.”

RED WINGS HOME OPENER: I have never been to an empty baseball stadium at 5 in the morning…but this is super peaceful!



What do you need to know if you’re planning on coming out?



I have the details all morning on @News_8… bringing you right to the stadium with me tune in pic.twitter.com/ZJd20821b6 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) May 18, 2021

Vaccination clinic on site

In partnership with Monroe County, Frontier Field will also host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Opening Day.

Vaccinations will begin when the gates to the ballpark open at 5:30 p.m. Vaccinators will be on hand until the 7th inning stretch or until demand is fully met. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

This clinic will offer the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for residents 18 years of age and older, and the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 to 17 years old.

What’s on the menu?

Fan FAQ from the Red Wings

What do fans need to enter Frontier Field?

Vaccinated fans will need to show proof of full vaccination and photo ID upon entry into Frontier Field. Vaccinated fans will be seated with no social distancing, and children 15 and under will be allowed to sit in the vaccinated sections with a fully vaccinated adult.

Fans who are not vaccinated, will no longer need a negative Covid test to enter the ballpark, but will need to purchase tickets in one of the following sections: 101, 102, 116, 129, 130, 201, 202, 204, 205, 206, 209, 211, 212, 214, 216, 217, 218, 225, 226, 227.

Masks must still be worn by fans 2 years and older at all times, except when eating or drinking in their seats.

Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Sections?

Per New York State regulations, there will be vaccinated and unvaccinated sections at Frontier Field. In vaccinated sections, there will be NO social distancing or capacity restrictions and fans will be able to purchase as many tickets as they wish.

In order for a fan to sit in the vaccinated section, they must be fully vaccinated – meaning they received their final shot at least 14 days prior to the game date. Fans will be asked to show proof of vaccination, photo ID and their ticket at Frontier Field upon entry.

Kids 15 and under WILL be able to sit in the vaccinated sections if they are accompanied by fully vaccinated adults.

In unvaccinated sections, groups of fans will be spaced six feet apart and will only be able to purchase up to eight tickets together.

If fans are not fully vaccinated, they WILL NOT need to show proof of a negative test in order to enter Frontier Field.

The unvaccinated sections are: 101, 102, 116, 129, 130, 201, 202, 204, 205, 206, 209, 211, 212, 214, 216, 217, 218, 225, 226, 227. Click here for a seating map

Remaining sections in the ballpark will be vaccinated sections.