No more vaccinated, unvaccinated sections at Frontier Field for Red Wings games

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Red Wings announced Wednesday that there will no longer be separated sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans at Frontier Field.

An update on the Red Wings website says:

“New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on June 15 that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted across the State. Given these changes, the Red Wings will be returning many normal practices in conducting events with regard to the seating bowl configuration, entry policies, and bag policies.

Effective immediately, there will be no more vaccinated and unvaccinated sections, and no fans will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry . Fans who already have tickets for games June 15-20 and June 22-27 may use their purchased tickets with no exchange necessary, and social distanced sections where tickets have already been sold will remain socially distanced for the remaining home dates in June. Fans who are unvaccinated are asked to continue to wear facemasks throughout Frontier Field, except for while drinking or eating in their seats. Likewise, employees who are unvaccinated will be required to remain masked.

. These tickets are being reserved for fans who feel more comfortable sitting six feet away from other fans. Tickets for the July 6-11 homestand will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 29 while tickets for the rest of the 2021 season will go on sale on July 14 at 10 a.m.

Starting with the July 27-August 1 homestand all season seat holders who opted in for the 2021 season will be returned to their 2020 season seat location unless they notify the Red Wings by June 22 of their desire to remain in their current 2021 location.

Effective immediately, the pre-covid Frontier Field bag policy will go back into effect. Clear bags no larger than 16” x 16” x 12” will be allowed. All bags will be inspected by security upon entry, and will remain subject to inspection at any time while on the stadium premises. Security has the right to refuse attendance to anyone with a bag that is too large to inspect or to anyone who refuses to cooperate with the inspection process. Storage at Frontier Field facilities is not available. Fans are encouraged to come to Frontier Field with bags that can be easily inspected. Bulky items such as jackets and blankets should be removed from bags and hand-held to ease the inspection process.

The following items are allowed but may be inspected at any time:

Collapsible strollers that can easily be stored at guest services

Baseball gloves

Diaper bags

Baby bottles

Standard-sized seat cushions

Video and photo cameras

Small radios (must be listened to via ear pieces)

Personal sized umbrellas (no beach sized umbrellas)

Tickets for other events at Frontier Field, specifically the Zac Brown Tribute Band on July 4, the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival on August 27 and 28, and Nitro Circus on September 10 will also abide by these same ticketing and entry policies.”