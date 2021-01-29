Monroe County aims to renovate Frontier Field by 2025 to meet new MLB guidelines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Under new Major League Baseball guidelines, Rochester could be at risk of losing its Minor League Baseball team if stadium renovations are not completed by 2025.

That’s why Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Rochester Red Wings President and CEO of the Rochester Red Wings Naomi Silver Friday to announce the county has issued a request for proposals to renovate the facility.

Adam Bello is here at Frontier Field to announce a multiphase construction project that will bring the stadium up to the new MLB stadium guidelines. #ROC @News_8 pic.twitter.com/uGiIQmGDOy — Patrick Riley (@patrileytv) January 29, 2021

Last year, MLB released a set of updated facility standards that Minor League Baseball clubs must meet in their ballparks by 2025, including larger clubhouses, food-prep and dining areas for home and visiting teams, better field lighting and improved training facilities for players.

“It’s hard to overstate the importance of the Rochester Red Wings to our community: our hometown team is an integral part of what makes us a great and welcoming place for baseball fans and families,” Bello said. “On the heels of the tremendous news in November that the team’s next parent club will be the Washington Nationals, we must show the Red Wings and the Silver family the same community commitment they have shown us since the team was founded in 1877. I will not allow Monroe County to lose the Rochester Red Wings because of stadium deficiencies.”

“We are very grateful that the County understands Frontier Field’s importance to this community, and is willing to do what is necessary to meet Major League Baseball’s new Minor League stadium requirements,” Silver said. “It has become apparent that Major League Baseball wishes to align itself with Minor League cities that provide the best stadium experiences for fans and players. County Executive Bello has been a great advocate in this process, knowing that keeping a team in Rochester for the long term means upgrades must be done.”

County officials say the Red Wings are the nation’s oldest continuously operating minor league team in any sport. They say the multi-phase project will begin with a full inspection of Frontier Field to assess the current conditions and determine which aspects of facility are already in compliance and which are not. The consultant will work with the County to develop a proposed construction timeline.

“Rochester families deserve a ballpark to enjoy our American pastime, but also that reflects the Red Wings’ legacy in sports history. Frontier Field is a cornerstone of downtown Rochester and I will fight to modernize our stadium to create new jobs and enhance the fan experience on warm summer nights to come,” said New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney.

“The Rochester Red Wings is an invaluable part of our community,” said Assemblymember Demond Meeks. “Rochester’s hometown team has provided decades of family memories and has the support of our community. I support the Silver family, and County Executive Adam Bello, in finding the necessary funds to continue one of Rochester’s greatest traditions- gathering to watch our Red Wings play baseball at Frontier Field.”

The submission deadline for the request for proposals is February 5. For details, visit this website.