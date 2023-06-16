ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings will be paying tribute to Milo the Bat Dog on their Friday night game against the Scranton/WB RailRiders.

During what would have been Milo’s fourth year as the team’s “bat dog,” the team will be giving out posters of Milo to the first 5,000 fans that enter Innovative Field.

Josh Snyder, Milo’s owner, will be taking part in several tributes to Milo planned throughout the evening. He will also be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Red Wings fans are encouraged to post memories of Milo on social media with #MiloMemories. These will be shown on the video board during the game.

The Red Wings will be playing against the RailRiders on Friday at 6:45 p.m. Tickets for the game are still on sale at the team’s website.