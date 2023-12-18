ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings announced a new furry friend to their team!

The team announced on social media that they have filled the position of bat dog at Innovative Field — with a new dog named Bruce!

Bruce has pretty big shoes to fill ever since the passing of Milo, a fan-favorite for the Red Wings who died last summer.

It seems like Bruce is eager to take up the role as he’s seen grabbing bats, running through the snow at Innovation Field, and playing up for the camera.

Fans can pre-order Bruce shirts by going to the Red Wings’ website.