ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings will be retaining much of their staff from the 2022 season, a spokesperson announced Monday.

Matthew LeCroy will be returning for a third season with the Red Wings, following their 67 wins to 81 losses in 2022.

LeCroy’s coaching staff for the 2023 season, according to representatives:

Brian Daubach – Hitting Coach (3rd Season)

– Hitting Coach (3rd Season) Rafael Chaves – Pitching Coach (2nd Season)

– Pitching Coach (2nd Season) Billy McMillon – Development Coach (2nd Season)

– Development Coach (2nd Season) Daniel Minter – Performance Analyst (2nd Season)

– Performance Analyst (2nd Season) Eric Montague – Athletic Trainer (3rd Season)

– Athletic Trainer (3rd Season) Mike Warren – Strength & Conditioning (3rd Season)

For a full look at the Red Wings staff, visit their website.