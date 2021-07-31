Red Wings game suspended after medical emergency, Lehigh Valley player undergoing surgery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday afternoon’s doubleheader between the Red Wings and Lehigh Valley was suspended after third baseman Daniel Brito collapsed in the first inning.

Brito collapsed during the first game of the scheduled doubleheader. He was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing surgery, according to a statement by the Philadelphia Phillies, Lehigh Valley’s parent club. During the medical emergency, Brito did appear to be conscious on the field.

Information on the re-scheduling of the doubleheader is yet to be released, as is the status of Sunday’s game.

Scary scene at Frontier Field tonight.@RocRedWings suspended their doubleheader with Lehigh Valley in the 1st inning of game 1. https://t.co/j9aZdZUlFO — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 31, 2021

