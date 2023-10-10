ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Wings announced on Tuesday that their long-time announcer Kevin Spears passed away recently. He was 56 years old.

Spears was hired by the Red Wings in 1994 as their Public Address announcer and served in the position for years. His last year in the role was in 2019.

On September 3, 2023, Spears was inducted among players and coaches into the 2023 Walk of Fame class for his work as the announcer.

The Red Wings said that Spears had been sick for some time, but it was not confirmed what he was sick with. The team says that they are offering their condolenses to his family.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Kevin Spears, who for three decades was the voice that resonated through our ballpark and the hearts of our fans,” said Red Wings President Naomi Silver. “His dedication, warmth, and unmistakable voice will be profoundly missed. The Rochester Red Wings family extends our heartfelt condolences to Kevin’s family, friends, and all who were touched by his exceptional talent and spirit.”