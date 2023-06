ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fans of the television comedy “The Office” should hold tight to their chili as a special guest makes his way to Rochester this summer.

Worcester Red Sox will face the Rochester Red Wings at Innovative Field on August 23, with Brian Baumgartner, also known as Kevin from “The Office,” making a guest appearance.

Fans can meet the actor at the game, and selfie tickets will be available for purchase onsite.

The game starts at 6:45 p.m., and tickets are available online here.