New signs being put up at Frontier Field to commemorate the name change to Innovative Field (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New signs are currently being put up at Frontier Field to mark the change from Frontier Field to Innovative Field.

The new signs for the upcoming change will be going up on the marquis on 490 starting Tuesday morning. The signs are expected to be finished in the afternoon.

This comes after local tech company Innovative Solutions provided $13.5 million in funding to upgrade the stadium. The new name was announced in an October press conference.

And finally, some extra news for Red Wings fans — opening day is only 45 days away!

