Garcia, Plates walkoff RailRiders to snap 7 game losing streak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Luis Garcia smacked a one-out, two-run, ninth inning home run to send the Rochester Plates to a 5-3 walkoff win over the Scranton/WB RailRiders on Thursday snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Get this man a Garbage Plate! pic.twitter.com/7JVW0t2ta4 — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) May 21, 2021

The Plates (3-12) fell behind 3-0 after the first inning, but battled back thanks to a pair of home runs and some spectacular work from the bullpen.

The combination of Ryne Harper (1 2/3 IP), Andres Machado (1 2/3 IP), T.J. McFarland (1 1/3 IP) and Justin Miller (1 IP) tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings allowing just two hits and walk with 12 strikeouts.

Brandon Snyder’s second home run of the season trimmed the lead to 3-1 in the second inning before Daniel Palka scrapped one over the right field wall for a two-run shot that tied the game, 3-3.

Game four of the six-game set is Friday night at Frontier Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.