Deaf Culture Night returns to Frontier Field on September 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings will host the second Deaf Culture Night at Frontier Field, on Thursday, September 2.

The game, which is in partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf and Rochester School for the Deaf will begin at 7:05 p.m., against the Worcester Red Sox.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online here.

The Red Wings, as they do every Thursday home game, will play as the Plates with American Sign Language jerseys. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off.

T-shirts and adjustable caps are available now at the Team Store and online here. Fans can purchase a Deaf Culture Plates cap pack, which includes a 200-level ticket and a hat, for $30.

According to organizers, interpreters from Interpretek will be on site during the game at Frontier Field to assist fans at the Ticket Office, concession stands, guest services, Team Store, and various other locations around the ballpark. The 7th inning will be a “signed inning,” without public address announcements or music, to raise further awareness about deafness. Portions of the game will be captioned on the videoboard.

The National Anthem and God Bless America will be signed by RIT/NTID and RSD students. The names of the performers and/or groups will be announced when they are determined.

Rochester School for the Deaf will be collecting school supplies during the game. Fans donating school supply items will receive $2 off their ticket. The discount only applies to in-person purchases at the Ticket Office. Fans will show their supply and drop it off at Guest Services the day of the game. Items that RSD is in need of are listed here.