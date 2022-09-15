ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings welcomed Daniel Brito back to Frontier Field Thursday.

Brito —a Phllies Prospect, and former IronPigs infielder— threw out the first pitch at Frontier Field, the same place where the 23-year-old had a brain hemorrhage during a game and collapsed last July.

He reconnected with the Rochester doctors who performed his life-saving brain surgery while he was in town.

“We don’t always have the pleasure of having a strong young man like Dan come back after all these months,” said URMC Department of Neurosurgery Chair Dr. Webster Pilcher. “To us it’s incredibly rewarding to see, not only how well Dan is doing, but also to see he and Angie, who are married, and to realize that this human being is back on a trajectory to have a normal life — and in his case, a very special life with his athletic abilities.”

Brito spent 59 days in the Strong Memorial Hospital ICU back in 2021.