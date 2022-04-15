Luis Garcia continued his hot hitting, going 3-for-4, and extending his on-base streak eight games, but that was not enough as the Bisons offense surged, finishing the game with 16 hits, leading to a 10-1 Red Wings loss.

Nationals top prospect, right handed pitcher Cade Cavalli got the starting nod for Rochester, getting the ball to start the game for the second time this season. He faced off against Buffalo RHP Casey Lawrence.

Rochester right fielder Nick Banks led off the second inning with a double into right field. Just two batters later, catcher, Chris Herrmann opened up the scoring for the Red Wings with a single, allowing Banks to round the bases and score the first run of the game.

Buffalo quickly returned the favor in the top of the third when left fielder, Logan Warmoth lead off the inning with a double of his own. Red Wings pitcher Cavalli managed to strike out the next two Bison hitters, but he would not finish the inning unscathed, allowing a two-out RBI single to Buffalo shortstop, Vinny Capra, to tie the game at one run a piece.

The Bisons scored again in the top of the fifth, scoring six more runs on five hits. With runners on second and third following a single by first baseman Nick Podkul, and a double by Center fielder Nathan Lukes, Vinny Capra singled home his second RBI of the game. Lukes would come around to score the very next batter, when Catcher Gabriel Moreno hit a single on a 2-2 pitch. The scoring would not end there, as third baseman Josh Fuentes drew a two-out walk to load the bases, opening the door for second baseman Samad Taylor to extend the lead to 7-1 with a grand slam.

Buffalo led off the sixth inning with back-to-back singles by Lukes and Capra. The Bisons would score again when a towering fly ball into right field by Moreno fell in for a hit, allowing Lukes to score from third base. Two more runs would score in the sixth, as right fielder Cullen Large launched a two-run double into center field, allowing Capra and Moreno to score.

Cavalli finished his outing with four innings pitched, giving up five runs, on eight hits, one walk, while striking out seven bisons hitters. Following Cavalli’s departure in the fifth, the Red Wings used five relievers finish the game. The combination of LHP Jace Fry, LHP Carson Teel, LHP Francisco Perez, RHP Reed Garrett, and RHP Erasmo Ramirez had five innings pitched, giving up five runs, on eight hits, two walks, while striking out eight.

The Red Wings and Bisons face off again on Friday, with game one of the double header beginning at 1:05 p.m. In game one, Wings right handed pitcher Luis Reyes (0-0) will battle it out with Buffalo RHP Shaun Anderson (1-0). Game two will feature RHP Jefry Rodriguez (0-0) facing off against RHP Bowden Francis.