ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings announced that their second annual Intentional Walk raised over $10,000 for local charities.

The walk began on the team’s Fourth of July game against the Buffalo Bisons and ended on Sunday’s game. The initial goal was to reach 500 miles during the walk/run, but through the help of many participants coming to Innovative Field, there were 521 miles reached.

Among these participants were Congressman Morelle, County Executive Bello, Mayor Evans, and even Brett Sobieraski, who finished his series of marathons in memory of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

“We are immensely grateful for the participation and support of our community leaders, celebrities, and local media in the second annual Intentional Walk, said Red Wings GM Dan Mason. “Their involvement not only brought attention to the event but also underscored their commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of young people.”

The team will be donating funds raised during this event to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.