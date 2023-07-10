ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Daniel Mengden signed with the Red Wings just over a week ago. Like many 30 year old baseball journeymen, he arrived in Rochester with a boatload of stories including his own.

Well before Mengden was rocking his signature curly stache, he was just a kid from Texas. Obsessed with baseball in a family full of dancers.

“All of my siblings kind of started out dancing,” said Mengden. “Even my older sister was a tapper. All three of the younger ones do ballet. They just loved it. Took off with it and really excelled.”

His Mom convinced him to try dancing out one year but it didn’t go so well.

“I did tap, ballet, modern jazz,” said Mengden. “I did it for a year. I was like I’d much rather play basketball, swim, play soccer and baseball. I don’t want to do the whole dance thing.”

Baseball was for him. His mom guided the other four siblings in dance while his Dad helped him out on the field.

“Good relationship that we got to build growing up,” said Mengden. “You know always being with him. He always wanted to work with me. After a grueling day of work, he was always there for me.”

Mengden eventually signed to play at Texas A&M. His sophomore year, Mengden’s coach made a team rule where they were only allowed to have mustaches. Thus the legend of his curly stache was born.

“So to be a bit of a smart Alec, some of us started to grow all types of weird mustaches,” said Mengden. “Long, lanky. Like kind of ridiculous. I was like I’m going to grow out the sides a bit and see what happens. Then it got long enough, I started to curl with curl and wax. I started throwing well.”

He played well enough to get drafted and eventually made his big league debut in Oakland. The same Athletics who were famous for the ‘Mustache Gang’ in the 1970’s.

“So everyone always tried to say it was faith that Oakland picked with the ole Rollie Fingers mustache and everything,” said Mengden. “Hey if it got me there then it works.”

Facial hair always finds a way to a be talking point in baseball. Now the Red Wings have a player who can throw his stache into the conversation