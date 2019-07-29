Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he’s glad to be home

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball’s American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston. Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is out of the hospital following three surgeries after being shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic. The Red Sox said on Saturday, July 27, 2019 that they’ve been told Ortiz has been released from Massachusetts General Hospital. The team said there will be an update on his condition next week. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he is glad to be home with family after a botched assassination attempt in his native Dominican Republic.

More than seven weeks after he was shot, Ortiz said on Instagram in his first public comments, “Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless.” Ortiz was released from a Boston hospital on Friday.

He also thanked fans for their prayers. The post included pictures of a steak, pasta and grilled fish. Ortiz said, “Too bad l can’t crush food yet!!!!”

Ortiz was shot in the back at a Santo Domingo nightclub June 9 by a hit man who police say was supposed to be targeting a different man. Ortiz was brought to Boston the next day needed three operations before he was released.

