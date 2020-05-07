RCSD teacher wins Bills and M&T Bank Touchdown for Teachers competition

Jennifer Geedy is a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan and dedicated bilingual fifth grade teacher at Abraham Lincoln School No. 22 in the Rochester City School District.

She goes above and beyond for her students, like providing food insecure students snacks and meals during quarantine, as well as ensuring all of her students have access to learning materials, even if they do not have the technology required of distance learning.

“I’m very passionate, teaching is my ministry,” said Geedy. “I want my kids to be excited about learning because they’re more than just my students, they’re my kids.”

Her worlds collided when she won the M&T Bank and Bills’ Touchdown for Teachers competition, after being nominated by her husband, Jim.

“I am incredibly honored to have been selected out of 712 participants because it shows our scholars at School 22 their future is worth investing in,” said Geedy.

As the grand prize winner, Geedy received a $5000 grant for her classroom, as well as a Zoom video chat with Bills left tackle and captain, Dion Dawkins.

Her fifth grade class is nicknamed the Warriors, and Dawkins surprised her by wearing a Golden State Warriors shirt to represent her kids. Dawkins also spoke about food insecurity as a child, and other struggles.

“His elementary school teachers, namely his fifth grade teachers had a huge impact on who he became,” said Geedy. “Dion just radiates positivity because he’s so focused on giving back to the community and putting love out there.”

Geedy hopes her conversation with Dawkins will be a reminder to her students that they have unlimited potential, and that they too are capable of achieving their dreams.

“There are no limits to who and what they can become,” said Geedy. “Your present situation doesn’t determine your future self, and he is a prime example of that. I try to teach my kids their future is limitless, they can do what they want, how they want, when they want.”