Ravens LB Judon blasts Goodell’s ‘black lives matter’ speech

Breaking News
Positive COVID-19 case stemming from Dragonfly Tavern on Park Avenue
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Ravens LB Judon blasts Goodell’s ‘black lives matter’ speech

Sports

by: DAVID GINSBURG, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Marlon Humphrey, Matthew Judon

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, AFC cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, of the Baltimore Ravens, and Matthew Judon, also of the Ravens, relax during Pro Bowl NFL football practice in Kissimmee, Fla. Judon criticized the timing of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s assertion that “black lives matter” to the league, saying Monday, June 15, 2020, that the assertion should have been made long ago. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon criticized the timing of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s assertion that the league believes “black lives matter,” saying Monday that the message should have been delivered long ago.

In the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, Goodell said on June 5, “We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country.”

Speaking in a video conference call with the Baltimore media, Judon said the comment was long overdue.

“It’s not when Roger Goodell said black lives matter that now everybody can say it,” Judon said. “I think we should have been questioning why Roger Goodell didn’t say black lives matter when he was born, or when he became commissioner or when he was re-elected commissioner.

“It’s something people shouldn’t have to say. Black lives should always matter. I don’t think it’s something that when one person says it, it’s like, ‘Oh now it makes sense.’”

Goodell essentially apologized on behalf of the league for not being more understanding when San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested against police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said.

Judon’ agreed with that portion of Goodell’s statement.

“There shouldn’t have been pushback,” the four-year veteran said. “It should have been like, ‘OK let’s help this man in his cause. That was just his way of expressing it.”

Judon said the Ravens are discussing the best way to protest against racism when the season gets under way. Several Ravens players kneeled during the national anthem before a game in London in 2017 at the height of the dispute between President Donald Trump and NFL players over their protests. The demonstration led to backlash from some fans at subsequent home games.

“We are having very deep conversations about this because that’s real life for all of us,” Judon said. “We want to get ahead of it. We want to put an end to racism whether that be on the football field or in classroom, wherever that may be. There’s really no room for it in today’s world.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss