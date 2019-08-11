Raminator rolls through Sodus

The world’s fastest monster truck, the Raminator, made an appearance at Peake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Sunday afternoon.

The Raminator holds the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Speed of a Monster Truck, clocking in at 99.1 miles per hour.

People from Rochester, Buffalo, and beyond came out to Peake for the third annual event, watching eight cars get crushed by the Raminator and the once in a lifetime opportunity to ride in a monster truck driven by a member of Hall Brothers Racing.

“You see these guys in the arenas, the stadiums, but you never get to see them up close,” said Tim Hall, President of Hall Brothers Racing. “They can get real close and look at it, see it, kick the tires, closer than you could ever get in an arena.”