Rally falls short as Webster eliminated from Little League playoffs

Webster Little League nearly staged an incredible comeback, but fell short in a 9-7 defeat against Twin Town at the New York State Little League semifinals. The loss ends Webster’s season and their hopes of ending up in Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

The Wolves fell behind 5-0 and then 8-2 before starting their rally.

Jackson Stone scored two with a base hit in the 4th and Joey Baller followed with a two run hit of his own to close Webster within 8-6.

The Albany area Twin Town team added an insurance run in the the top of the 6th. Webster answered with another run in their half of the 6th and had the tying run at the plate, but could not pull even.

It’s been more than two decades since a Rochester team won the Little League state tournament. Webster’s run to the state semis is one of the farthest for an area squad in that time.