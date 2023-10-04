WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — NASCAR at Watkins Glen International will look a little different in 2024 as it moves to September and marks its first appearance in the playoffs, NASCAR officials announced on Wednesday.

The full NASCAR schedule was released on Wednesday, Oct. 4, placing the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen in Watkins Glen on September 15, 2024, with the Xfinity Series race being the day before on Sept. 14.

The race will be the second race in the 2024 playoffs, making its first appearance in the playoffs after being scheduled as the final race of the regular season since 2022.

Located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York, Watkins Glen International’s 2.45-mile track has been the place for thrilling races for decades, and with the new announcement, adding yet another competitive atmosphere to the race.

“We’re excited to have Watkins Glen International in the NASCAR Playoffs,” said Chip Wile, Senior Vice President and Chief Track Properties Officer at NASCAR. “Creating an even more competitive atmosphere for drivers and teams, and more intense racing for fans,” he said. “We’ve produced some incredible race weekends at Watkins Glen, and we’re looking forward to tackling this new territory,” he said.

Fans can already purchase tickets for the race from the track’s website or by calling 1-866-461-RACE for tickets, camping, and additional information.