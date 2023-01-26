ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With winter finally kicking in, what better time to sit back and enjoy sunny San Diego skies and some professional golf on tv.

CBS coverage of Round 3 of The Farmers Insurance Open will be carried live on WROC Friday from 5-8 p.m. pre-empting News 8 at 5 and 6. News 8 at 4 will be on as scheduled.

DVR alert! Golf will also move your favorite game shows overnight. Wheel of Fortune will be on Saturday at 2:35 a.m. and Jeopardy at 3:05 a.m.

The final round from Torrey Pines is on WROC Saturday from 4:30-8 p.m.

Hey, don’t forget about this on Sunday!