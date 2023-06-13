ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) announced that the US Women’s Open will be coming to Rochester.

The US Women’s Open is the second major championship for PWBA. The championship will be held at ABC Bowl as the top female bowlers compete for the title.

This will be the tenth time the tour will come to the Rochester area, with the last tour coming locally in 2017.

The championship starts Thursday — participating bowlers will play in an eight-game block for three days at 8 p.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Following that, the top third will advance to the cashers’ round. Those who advanced will then play in an eight-game block on Sunday, June 18, with two more eight-game blocks taking place the day after.

The top five players will advance to the stepladder finals on Tuesday, June 20 to determine the winner.

More information can be found on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association’s website.