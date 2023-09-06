Every Tuesday, Karen and Gerard Iglesia will feature one team from Section Five that is turning heads and making noise. Sometimes, it will be because of their play between the lines. Sometimes, it will be because of something they do outside those lines.

The first Primetime 585 Spotlight Team had a little of both.

Webster’s boys volleyball team scored a huge five-set win over a superb Spencerport team last week. Calvin Lill had 25 kills to lead the Lakers in a battle of the two sectional champs from 2022.

The Lakers not only showed elite skill, but also elite sportsmanship. In the 5th set with Webster one point from a match victory, a Spencerport attack was incorrectly called out. Laker players were able to convince the referee to overturn the call. Webster won on the very next point.

Karen Iglesia talked to the Lakers about that moment and their big win.