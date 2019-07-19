Recent Webster grad now playing with the pros

Most high school graduates do not have a lot to do during the summer. For seventeen-year-old Webster Thomas alumni Mikah McDonnell, that is not the case.

She’s in the big time.

McDonnell, the 2017 and 2018 Section V Girls golf champion, is competing in the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic this week at Brook-Lea Country Club.

She got the opportunity to play in the Symetra Tour event by beating out two other golfers in an online fan vote. It gave her a sponsors exemption to play the tournament as an amateur.

Being able to play at home has special meaning for McDonnell, her family, and friends.

“My family and friends are able to come watch me play. I’ll have their support and they’re never going to be to watch me play golf [in college] just because I’ll be traveling all over,” said McDonnell. “To be able to perform in front of them just means a lot and to represent the town in a good way,”

McDonnell will play her college golf in Williamsburg, Virginia at Division I William and Mary later this year.

South Korea’s Min-G Kim and Kelly Whaley both shot 6 under 66 to share the lead after the first day of the tournament.

Both golfers got hot at different times. Kim had five birdies on the front nine and Whaley had five birdies on the back nine.

Whaley, playing in her first professional tournament, is the daughter of PGA of America President Suzy Whaley.

Min-G Kim finished tied for 65th at last years event.

Round 2 at the Danielle Downey Classic is Friday.