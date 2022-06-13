Section V's leading point-getter led the Blue Devils to new heights

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Our final Player of the Week certainly fits the manta of saving the best for last.

Victor senior Eva Pronti had eight points in both of her team’s final four games, guiding the Blue Devils to their first-ever state title.

The Duke commit had four goals and four assists in their semifinal win and two goals and six helpers in the championship, each win coming by at least eight goals.

Pronti finished the season with 152 points, 50 more than anyone else in Section V.

The Blue Devils’ historic season will end with them finishing second in the final USA Lacrosse national rankings.