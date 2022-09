Drew Pagano had five total touchdowns in Schroeder's big win over Spencerport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a battle between two unbeaten teams, Schroeder came out on top defeaing Spencerport 35-2.

Our player of the week, Drew Pagano was a large piece of the Warriors success. The senior quarterback threw four touchdowns and ran in another on the ground to help secure the win.

With the win, Schroeder moved to 3-0 on the season.

I’d say that resume is more than worthy enough to be our player of the week.