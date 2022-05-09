This week’s Player of the Week is a senior who was a hero in a huge game for Pittsford.

Ella Wilmot scored 11 goals and had 5 assists over three games last week. That included a 4-goal and 5-goal game. It was the third game where she may have had her biggest impact.

On Wednesday against Rush-Henrietta, Wilmot scored the game winner with 53 seconds left as Pittsford knocked the Royal Comets from the ranks of the undefeated.

It was all part of a 3-0 week for the Panthers and more than enough to make Wilmot our Player of the Week.