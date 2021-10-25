Pittsford’s Green is the Player of the Week

This Monday’s Player of the Week is a secret weapon who returned from injury to help lead a surprising upset.

Pittsford junior Jackson Green had eight receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns Friday night. It was a big part of the Panthers erasing a two touchdown deficit and coming back to knock off previously unbeaten McQuaid who were ranked #2 in the state last week.

Green is a big reason why Pittsford has won four in a row and is now a legit title contender in Class AA. He’s also our Player of the Week.

