Northstar Christian’s Ryan Garwood is our Player of the Week

The senior broke the Section V record for most career three pointers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ryan Garwood etched his name into the history books breaking the all-time Section V record for the most three pointers in a career in a win over Rochester Prep.

Garwood dropped 44 points and hit nine three-pointers on his way to breaking the record. The senior now has 339 three-pointers which gives him 1,017 points on that shot alone.

Earlier in the week, he scored 28 points in a 81-65 win over a then 9-4 York team.

Northstar Christian is off to a 12-2 start on the season. Garwood and the Knights have a stiff test Friday, February 5th at home against an undefeated Rochester Academy ball club.