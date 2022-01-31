Northstar Christian’s Ryan Garwood is our Player of the Week

Player of the Week

The senior broke the Section V record for most career three pointers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ryan Garwood etched his name into the history books breaking the all-time Section V record for the most three pointers in a career in a win over Rochester Prep.

Garwood dropped 44 points and hit nine three-pointers on his way to breaking the record. The senior now has 339 three-pointers which gives him 1,017 points on that shot alone.

Earlier in the week, he scored 28 points in a 81-65 win over a then 9-4 York team.

Northstar Christian is off to a 12-2 start on the season. Garwood and the Knights have a stiff test Friday, February 5th at home against an undefeated Rochester Academy ball club.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss